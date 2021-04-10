Biden administration proposes 1.7% increase in FY 2022 defense budget

Newsfrom Japan

The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden said Friday it plans to request $753 billion for national defense in fiscal 2022, a 1.7 percent increase from the current level, as part of efforts to ensure military capabilities to counter China. In total, the administration proposed a $1.5 trillion budget for the year starting Oct. 1, up 8.4 percent from the current fiscal year, according to an overview of the administration's spending priorities following its launch in January. One of the priorities is "the need to counter the threat from China while also deterring destabilizing behavior by Ru...