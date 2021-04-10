FOCUS: Kuroda becomes 2nd-longest serving BOJ chief amid challenges

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has become the second-longest serving head of the Japanese central bank, a post he took in 2013 with a pledge to achieve 2 percent inflation through drastic monetary easing steps dubbed the "Kuroda bazooka." But with Kuroda's term set to end in April 2023, delivering on his promise of hitting the 2 percent inflation target may be much harder than setting a new record as the longest-serving chief in the central bank's history dating back to 1882. Kuroda broke the previous record held by Masamichi Yamagiwa, who was BOJ governor between November 1956 and Dec...
Kyodo News

Kyodo News