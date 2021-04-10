FOCUS: Kuroda becomes 2nd-longest serving BOJ chief amid challenges

Newsfrom Japan

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has become the second-longest serving head of the Japanese central bank, a post he took in 2013 with a pledge to achieve 2 percent inflation through drastic monetary easing steps dubbed the "Kuroda bazooka." But with Kuroda's term set to end in April 2023, delivering on his promise of hitting the 2 percent inflation target may be much harder than setting a new record as the longest-serving chief in the central bank's history dating back to 1882. Kuroda broke the previous record held by Masamichi Yamagiwa, who was BOJ governor between November 1956 and Dec...