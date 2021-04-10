Tokyo Gas to install 19 offshore wind turbines in carbon-free push

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo Gas Co. will install 19 offshore wind turbines near the eastern Japan coast from 2024 as the government moves toward its goal of carbon neutrality by 2050, the gas and power utility company has said. The wind turbines will be located in waters near the coast of Ibaraki Prefecture, near Tokyo, and generate a maximum of 159.6 megawatts, enough renewable energy to supply 70,000 households annually, the company said. The project's start date has yet to be decided. The 680-hectare wind farm, to be built close to the coast up to 1.6 kilometers from Kashima Port, is also funded by Wind Power Gr...