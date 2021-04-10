Baseball: Ohtani quickest among Japanese to 50 major league homers

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Otani reached 50 major league home runs faster than any previous Japanese player on Friday, when the two-way star blasted a solo shot in the Los Angeles Angels' 7-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday. Ohtani cleared the bases with a two-out double in the second inning off T. J. Zeuch (0-1). He went deep in the fifth over the center-field wall for a 5-0 Angels lead with his third homer of the season. Ohtani was welcomed by a deep bow from veteran Albert Pujols at the bench. "Frankly, I'm happy about it, but the season's just started," Ohtani said about the milestone previously reac...