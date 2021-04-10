Soccer: Bellmare hand Sanfrecce first loss of season

Newsfrom Japan

Shonan Bellmare ended Sanfrecce Hiroshima's undefeated start to the J-League season Saturday, prevailing 1-0 courtesy of a maiden top-flight goal from teenage defender Satoshi Tanaka. The victory at Edion Stadium Hiroshima was the second of the campaign for manager Bin Ukishima's young side, who finished bottom of the standings last season after the league suspended relegation due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Following a first half with just one shot on target per team, center-back Tanaka made the breakthrough turning defense into attack in the 56th minute. The 18-year-old former...