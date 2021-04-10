Baseball: Rookies spell relief as Carp get past Giants

Newsfrom Japan

Rookie relievers Haruki Omichi and Ryoji Kuribayashi each worked a scoreless inning on Saturday to preserve the Hiroshima Carp's 4-2 Central League win over the Yomiuri Giants. Starting pitcher Allen Kuri (3-0) allowed two runs, one earned, over seven innings, while leadoff man Ryosuke Kikuchi singled three times, stole a base, scored three runs and singled in the game-winning run. Omichi took over in the eighth at Hiroshima's Mazda Stadium and worked a 1-2-3 eighth against the meat of the defending league champs' order. The Carp's third draft pick last year, Omichi needed just nine pitches to...