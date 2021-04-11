Suez Canal chief suggests "mistake" by captain in ship's stranding

Newsfrom Japan

The chairman of the Suez Canal Authority has suggested a possible mistake by the captain of a container ship as the reason why the massive vessel became stuck in the vital international waterway in late March. "Maybe the captain made a mistake in a specific (operation) request, such as the rudder or speed, which could have led to that," Osama Rabie said in a recent interview, in reference to the skipper of the 400-meter-long, 220,000-ton Ever Given. The Panama-flagged vessel, owned by Japanese ship-leasing company Shoei Kisen Kaisha Ltd. and operated by Taiwan's Evergreen Marine Corp., became ...