Baseball: Mariners' Kikuchi takes 2nd straight no-decision in MLB

Newsfrom Japan

Yusei Kikuchi delivered another quality start in his second start of the 2021 season, but did not figure in the decision in the Seattle Mariners' 4-3 extra-innings win over the Minnesota Twins on Saturday. For the visiting Mariners, Kikuchi, who tied a career-high with 10 strikeouts in his season debut on April 2, went six innings, giving up two runs and five hits with two walks and six strikeouts at Target Field in Minneapolis. The 29-year-old Japanese kept Minnesota off the board apart from a two-run homer by Nelson Cruz in the third inning. "I was looking forward to seeing how I'd do agains...