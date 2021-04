Newsfrom Japan

Japanese forward Yuta Watanabe scored a career-high 14 points off the bench for the Toronto Raptors in Saturday's 135-115 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Watanabe also had five rebounds, an assist and a steal in 23 minutes. He made six of seven field goals and made both of his three-pointers, including a buzzer-beater in the opening quarter. Watanabe joined the Raptors at the start of the 2020-2021 season after spending two seasons on a two-way deal with the Memphis Grizzlies.