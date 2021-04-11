Soccer: Ienaga, Damiao lead Frontale in clasico victory

Newsfrom Japan

J-League first division champions Kawasaki Frontale outclassed FC Tokyo 4-2 in their "Tamagawa Clasico" game at Tokyo's Ajinomoto Stadium on Sunday behind an early brace from Akihiro Ienaga. Leandro Damiao twice set up Ienaga and scored one of his own, while dynamo Kaoru Mitoma scored the league leaders' third in the heated rivalry between teams whose stadiums sit a few kilometers apart on either side of the Tama River. "We played well from the start and that allowed us to attack, landing us the first goal and a second," said Ienaga, whose goals in the eighth and 17th minutes made it look like...