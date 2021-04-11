Soccer: Hosts Japan thrash Panama 7-0 in women's int'l friendly

Newsfrom Japan

Urawa Reds striker Yuika Sugasawa scored a hat trick as the Japan women's national soccer team thrashed Panama 7-0 in a pre-Olympic friendly match at Tokyo's National Stadium on Sunday. Nadeshiko Japan, 10th in the FIFA women's world ranking, took a commanding 5-0 lead into halftime against 59th-ranked Panama, with Hina Sugita coming off the bench to score her first international goal in the 61st minute before a crowd of 4,036. Risa Shimizu, Yui Hasegawa, Yuka Momiki and Sugita each contributed a goal apiece. Japan head coach Asako Takakura named five players who did not start in the first of ...