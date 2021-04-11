Baseball: Hawks close in on 1st place with win over Eagles

Sports

Yuki Matsumoto threw four scoreless innings and four SoftBank Hawks relievers finished up Sunday's 2-0 win over the Pacific League-leading Rakuten Eagles. After ties in the first two games of their three-game series, the win moved the defending champion Hawks to within a game of the Eagles in the PL standings. The visitors cashed in their first scoring opportunity against imposing rookie lefty Takahisa Hayakawa (1-2). Yuki Yangita's leadoff single and Ryoya Kurihara's one-out walk set the table for Alfredo Despaigne, who doubled in the game's first run. Hayakawa got out of the jam, but his tea...
Kyodo News

