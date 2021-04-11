Iran's Natanz nuclear facility suffers electrical system "accident"

Newsfrom Japan

A spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran said Sunday that an "accident" related to the electrical system had occurred at the country's nuclear Natanz facility, which plays a central role in its nuclear development. "Fortunately, the incident did not cause any human injuries or contamination," Behrouz Kamalvandi said, adding that the cause of the incident was under investigation." Israeli commercial broadcaster Channel 12, citing a Western source, reported the possibility of a cyberattack on the facility, which was targeted in 2010 by the Stuxnet computer virus believed to have be...