Japan to start COVID-19 vaccinations for elderly

Newsfrom Japan

Japan will start vaccinating elderly people against the novel coronavirus Monday, the second group to be inoculated in the country following health care workers. The government is planning to secure the vaccine, developed by U.S. pharmaceutical company Pfizer Inc., for roughly 36 million people aged 65 or older and deliver it to all municipalities by late June. The elderly tend to develop more serious symptoms than younger people when infected with the virus. The vaccinations come amid growing concern about a resurgence of infections in some areas, including Tokyo as well as Osaka and Kyoto pr...