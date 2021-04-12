Tokyo stocks open mixed on higher U.S. shares, infection rebound

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened mixed Monday as buying on gains in U.S. shares late last week was offset by selling on worries over a rebound in coronavirus infections in Japan. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 28.83 points, or 0.10 percent, from Friday to 29,739.23. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 1.17 points, or 0.06 percent, at 1,960.64. Decliners were led by marine transportation and air transportation issues, while iron and steel and electric power and gas issues led gainers. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetche...