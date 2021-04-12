Japan wholesale prices rise 1.0% in March, 1st growth in 13 months

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's wholesale prices rose 1.0 percent from a year earlier in March for the first increase in 13 months, reflecting higher crude oil prices and a global economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, the Bank of Japan said Monday. The prices of goods traded between companies last showed an on-year rise in February 2020, but remained below the central bank's 2 percent inflation target. The latest increase followed a 0.6 percent decline in February. By item, prices for oil and coal products gained 9.8 percent following a revised 6.0 percent fall in the previous month. Nonferrous metal price...