Japan wholesale prices rise 1.0% in March, 1st growth in 13 months

Economy

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

Japan's wholesale prices rose 1.0 percent from a year earlier in March for the first increase in 13 months, reflecting higher crude oil prices and a global economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, the Bank of Japan said Monday. The prices of goods traded between companies last showed an on-year rise in February 2020, but remained below the central bank's 2 percent inflation target. The latest increase followed a 0.6 percent decline in February. By item, prices for oil and coal products gained 9.8 percent following a revised 6.0 percent fall in the previous month. Nonferrous metal price...
Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News