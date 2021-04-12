Tokyo stocks fall in morning on coronavirus infection rebound

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell Monday morning on worries over a recent rapid rebound in coronavirus infections in Japan and declines in U.S. stock futures. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 151.35 points, or 0.51 percent, from Friday to 29,616.71. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 3.02 points, or 0.15 percent, at 1,956.45. Decliners were led by marine transportation, nonferrous metal and oil and coal product issues.