CORRECTED: Japan's Enshu Railway to form software development unit in Vietnam

Economy

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

Japanese regional railway operator Enshu Railway Co. will set up a wholly owned software development subsidiary in Vietnam in July. The Hanoi-based unit, Entetsu Vietnam Co., will be capitalized at 30 million yen ($274,000) and start operations in August, the company, which also runs bus and other transportation services mainly in the Hamamatsu area in Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan, said Thursday. Entetsu Vietnam will be engaged in developing web-based information technology systems and smartphone apps and creating websites in order for its parent to upgrade its services. Enshu Railway, w...
Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News Asia