Tokyo stocks end lower amid concern over rebound in COVID infections

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended lower Monday amid no signs of a sharp rebound in coronavirus infections abating, with some investors increasingly concerned about Japan's slow progress with its vaccination campaign. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 229.33 points, or 0.77 percent, from Friday at 29,538.73. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 4.88 points, or 0.25 percent, lower at 1,954.59. Decliners were led by marine transportation, nonferrous metal and consumer credit issues.