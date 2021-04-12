Soccer: Asano nets 17th goal of season for Partizan

Newsfrom Japan

Japan winger Takuma Asano opened the scoring for Partizan Belgrade in a 2-0 win Sunday over visiting Radnicki Nis in the Serbian top flight. The 26-year-old Asano brought his tally to 17 goals for the season after finding the net in the 44th minute at Partizan Stadium. Filip Holender doubled the advantage for second-place Partizan early in the second half. In Belgium's top flight, Samurai Blue winger Junya Ito contributed an assist for Genk in a 4-0 romp against a Sint-Truiden side featuring four of his Japanese compatriots. Yuma Suzuki, Daiki Hashioka and goalkeeper Daniel Schmidt started for...