Tokyo stocks end lower amid concern over rebound in COVID infections

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended lower Monday amid the lack of any abatement in the sharp rebound of coronavirus infections, with some investors increasingly concerned about Japan's slow progress in its vaccination campaign. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 229.33 points, or 0.77 percent, from Friday at 29,538.73. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 4.88 points, or 0.25 percent, lower at 1,954.59. Decliners were led by marine transportation, nonferrous metal and consumer credit issues. While the Nikkei extended its losses toward the end of th...