M'bishi Motors to cut output in Japan, Thailand amid chip crunch

Mitsubishi Motors Corp. is cutting production by a combined 7,500 vehicles in Japan and Thailand in April due to difficulty in securing computer chips, officials said Monday. Mitsubishi Motors is the latest in a string of automakers affected by the global shortage in semiconductors since late last year. The company, part of a tripartite alliance with Nissan Motor Co. and France's Renault SA, will reduce output at three plants -- two in the central and western Japanese prefectures of Aichi and Okayama and one in Thailand. Mitsubishi Motors plans to increase output if it can secure sufficient ch...
