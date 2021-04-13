Biden calls for semiconductor investment amid global supply shortage

Newsfrom Japan

President Joe Biden on Monday vowed to strengthen the resilience of U.S. supply chains for semiconductors amid a global supply shortage, as he pitched a $50 billion investment plan for the industry. "China and the rest of the world is not waiting, and there's no reason why Americans should wait. We're investing aggressively in areas like semiconductors and batteries. That's what they're doing and others; so must we," Biden told a virtual CEO summit involving the technology, chip and automotive industries. The participants included executives not just from U.S. companies but also those from Sou...