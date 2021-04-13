Tokyo stocks open higher on dip-buying but Wall St. declines weigh

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Tuesday as investors scooped up shares after their falls the previous day, but gains were capped by overnight declines on Wall Street. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 160.77 points, or 0.54 percent, from Monday to 29,699.50. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 9.35 points, or 0.48 percent, at 1,963.94. Gainers were led by glass and ceramics product, rubber product and securities house issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 109.38-39 yen compared with 109.34-44 yen in New Yor...