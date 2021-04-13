Tokyo stocks rise in morning on buying on dips, firm earnings

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Tuesday morning as investors scooped up shares following their recent falls and strong earnings reported by some companies. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average gained 309.68 points, or 1.05 percent, from Monday to 29,848.41. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 14.01 points, or 0.72 percent, at 1,968.60. Gainers were led by glass and ceramics product, iron and steel and retail issues.