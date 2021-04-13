Baseball: Darvish earns 1st win of 2021, 1st with Padres

Yu Darvish pitched seven innings of three-hit, one-run ball to earn his first win of the season and first with the San Diego Padres in a 6-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday night at PNC Park in Pittsburgh. In his third start of the season, Darvish (1-0), who had a no-decision in his previous two outings, struck out six and walked one in a 95-pitch effort. His only run allowed came on a Phillip Evans double in the third, which tied the game at a run apiece. "Staying in the game for as long as possible was more important to me than getting a win," Darvish said. "I tried to get outs...
Kyodo News

Kyodo News