Narita airport starts facial recognition trial run for faster travel

Newsfrom Japan

Narita airport, near Tokyo, started Tuesday trialing the use of facial recognition for international travelers, with no need to show passports or flight tickets after check-in. The trial of "Face Express," which is meant to speed up the boarding process and provide a touchless experience for passengers, only involved airport staff and not actual travelers, Narita International Airport Corp. said. The system is scheduled to be adopted at Narita as well as Haneda airport, Tokyo's other international gateway, in July. Fliers who wish to use the Face Express system will have their photos taken at ...