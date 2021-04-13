Japan's vaccine minister warns against wasting COVID-19 doses

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's COVID-19 vaccine minister on Tuesday warned local governments against letting doses go to waste as the country expands its inoculation campaign to the elderly. The warning from Taro Kono came as he disclosed that up to five doses of Pfizer Inc.'s vaccine were discarded Monday due to last-minute cancellations. Kono suggested that local authorities can be flexible in using doses that become available as a result of people canceling their vaccination appointments, such as by allocating them to those aged 64 or younger or those who live outside their municipalities. "No problem, there are ...