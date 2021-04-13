Toyota Tsusho invests in Indian pharmaceutical distributor Skites

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese trading house Toyota Tsusho Corp. has invested in Indian pharmaceutical distributor Skites Pharma Pvt. Ltd. to improve the efficiency of pharmaceutical product distribution in the local market. Toyota Tsusho said last Friday the trading arm of the Toyota Motor Corp. group completed the necessary procedures on March 26 for the capital tie-up with Mumbai-based Skites. It did not disclose how much the investment cost or how much equity stake the company acquired. Established in 2017, Skites has its own warehouses, IT infrastructure and cold chain facilities while providing 22,000 differe...