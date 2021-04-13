Tokyo stocks end higher on dip buying, solid earnings

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended higher Tuesday as investors scooped up beaten-down shares and reacted to strong earnings reports from some companies. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 212.88 points, or 0.72 percent, from Monday at 29,751.61. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 3.96 points, or 0.20 percent, higher at 1,958.55. Gainers were led by iron and steel, securities house and glass and ceramics product issues.