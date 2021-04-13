H.K. fund says CVC's offer for Toshiba buyout is "too low"

Newsfrom Japan

Hong Kong-based activist investor Oasis Management Co. said Tuesday that British private equity firm CVC Capital Partners' planned takeover bid of Toshiba Corp. at 5,000 yen ($45) per share is "too low." Oasis, which has held Toshiba shares since 2016, believes a price of more than 6,200 yen per share would be more appropriate in a deal likely to be worth more than 2 trillion yen, saying, "We believe this price (of 5,000 yen) is only an opening bid and is far below fair value." Last week, CVC proposed making the Japanese electronics and infrastructure conglomerate private by buying Toshiba sha...