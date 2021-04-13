Japan business lobby lifts ban on hand dryer use citing low COVID risk

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's powerful business lobby Keidanren said Tuesday it is lifting the ban it introduced on the use of hand dryers in restrooms in offices and production sites, after concluding the risk of spreading the coronavirus from their use is negligible. The update to the guidelines for more than 1,400 member companies came after Keidanren, also known as the Japan Business Federation, took into account expert opinions and the results of experiments. But Keidanren is calling for hand dryers to be disinfected with alcohol and kept clean. Japan has lifted the second state of emergency declared in Januar...