India approves Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for emergency use

India's health ministry said Tuesday it has approved Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for emergency use against the coronavirus, making it one of only three COVID-19 vaccines registered by the country's regulatory authorities. The ministry said the Drugs Controller General of India, which falls under the ministry's purview, is granting "permission for restricted use in emergency situations." Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., a domestic pharmaceutical company, will import the vaccine for use in the country, it said. "We are very pleased to obtain the emergency use authorization for Sputnik V in India," ...