Baseball: Lotte's Ishikawa hands Rakuten 1st back-to-back defeats of year

Newsfrom Japan

Ayumu Ishikawa held the Rakuten Eagles to a run over seven innings in his first start of the season as the Lotte Marines won 6-2 on Tuesday, handing the first back-to-back loss of the season to the Pacific League-leading club. Ishikawa (1-0) gave up two-out doubles to Hiroaki Shimauchi and Hideto Asamura in the first inning to hand the home team the lead. But the right-hander picked up, striking out five without a walk on seven hits in an 87-pitch effort before leaving the mound with a 3-1 lead. Koki Yamaguchi tied the game in the top of the second with a solo home run off Rakuten's Takayuki K...