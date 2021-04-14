CORRECTED: Iran vows to start 60% uranium enrichment in breach of nuclear deal

Newsfrom Japan

Iran said Tuesday that it will start uranium enrichment to the purity level of 60 percent, just days after a suspected Israeli attack on its Natanz nuclear facility, local media reported. Speaking in Vienna on Tuesday, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araqchi was quoted by the semi-official Tasmin News Agency as saying the decision was conveyed to the International Atomic Energy Agency in a letter earlier in the day. The move would be a serious breach of the nuclear deal that Iran inked with world powers in 2015. Iran had in recent months raised enrichment to 20 percent purity, far a...