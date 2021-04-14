Tokyo stocks open lower on stronger yen, Dow losses

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Wednesday as investor sentiment was hurt by a strengthening yen and overnight losses in the Dow Jones index. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 155.32 points, or 0.52 percent, from Tuesday to 29,596.29. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 12.30 points, or 0.63 percent, at 1,946.25. Decliners were led by textile and apparel, nonferrous metal and mining issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 108.92-93 yen compared with 109.00-10 yen in New York and 109.31-33 yen in Tokyo at 5 p....