Ship that blocked Suez Canal impounded over compensation dispute

Newsfrom Japan

The massive container ship that blocked the Suez Canal last month has been provisionally impounded amid a dispute over how much compensation its Japanese owner must pay, local media quoted Suez Canal Authority Chairman Osama Rabie as saying Tuesday. A court in Ismailia, Egypt has accepted a request by the authority to seize Ever Given, which is owned by Japanese ship-leasing company Shoei Kisen Kaisha Ltd., as the compensation payment of around $900 million has been delayed, the local media quoted him as saying. The Panama-flagged ship, which is operated by Taiwan's Evergreen Marine Corp., bec...