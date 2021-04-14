Tokyo stocks fall in morning on COVID vaccine worries, stronger yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell Wednesday as investor sentiment was dented by a stronger yen and a call from U.S. health authorities to pause the use of Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average sagged 101.76 points, or 0.34 percent, from Tuesday to 29,649.85. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 5.96 points, or 0.30 percent, at 1,952.59. Decliners were led by textile and apparel, nonferrous metal and pulp and paper issues.