Toshiba Corp. said Wednesday it is unable to evaluate, at least for the time being, a proposed buyout of the company by British private equity firm CVC Capital Partners. "Evaluation is not possible at this moment. Not a few things require careful consideration," Osamu Nagayama, chairman of the Toshiba board, said in an online press conference. CVC's proposal to take Toshiba private is opposed by some board members, sources close to the matter have said.