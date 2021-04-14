Baseball: Angels' Ohtani homers, has another 3-hit game

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani continued his hot offensive start to the season Tuesday with his team-leading fourth homer, but the Los Angeles Angels suffered a narrow 3-2 loss to the Kansas City Royals. The Angels had 12 hits but produced only two runs, one courtesy of their two-way star from Japan. Ohtani moved within one home run of a combined 100 from his four seasons in Major League Baseball and five in Nippon Professional Baseball. Ohtani, who will not start on the mound this weekend because of a blister, connected for a solo shot off Danny Duffy (2-0) in the fifth inning to get the Angels on the board a...