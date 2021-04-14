Tokyo stocks end lower on COVID-19 vaccine worries, stronger yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended lower Wednesday as investor sentiment was dented by a stronger yen and a call from U.S. health authorities for use of Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine to be paused following a number of blood clot cases. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 130.62 points, or 0.44 percent, from Tuesday at 29,620.99. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 6.37 points, or 0.33 percent, lower at 1,952.18. Decliners were led by marine transportation, textile and apparel, and nonferrous metal issues.