URGENT: S. Korea mulls taking Fukushima water release to int'l court

Newsfrom Japan

South Korean President Moon Jae In ordered officials to take Japan's decision to release treated radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the sea to the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea, the presidential office said Wednesday. By taking the case to the tribunal in Hamburg, Moon aims to suspend the decision announced by the Japanese government Tuesday, which triggered strong public opposition in South Korea. Moon met Japan's ambassador to South Korea, Koichi Aiboshi, on Wednesday and expressed great concern over the release of the treated water...