Central Japan station renamed "Detective Conan" to celebrate new film

Newsfrom Japan

A station in central Japan has been temporarily renamed "Meitantei Konan" (Detective Conan) to celebrate the upcoming release of the latest animated film about the popular boy detective with a phonetically similar name. Fans will be able to see the novelty signboard, installed by operator Nagoya Railroad Co. on Wednesday, at Konan Station on the Meitetsu Inuyama Line in Aichi Prefecture until June 30. The latest film of the Japanese serial comic and anime, "Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet" will premiere on Friday and is partly set in Aichi Prefecture. The series, which has a strong fan bas...