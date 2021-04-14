Baseball: Young Tigers feast on Carp

Newsfrom Japan

Marquee Hanshin Tigers rookie Teruaki Sato and less heralded first-year teammate Takumu Nakano combined to drive in four runs in the Central League leaders' 6-0 win over the Hiroshima Carp on Wednesday. Sato, a highly sought-after first-round pick in last year's draft, walked and scored the game's first run on a two-out second-inning single by Nakano, a sixth-round pick. The run, unearned because a Carp error prolonged the inning, was the first allowed this year by Hiroshima right-hander Masato Morishita (2-1). Tigers veteran Yuki Nishi (2-1) struck out seven over eight innings while allowing ...