Cambodia locks down Phnom Penh as coronavirus continues to spread

Cambodia decided Wednesday to lock down the country's capital Phnom Penh for the first time since the novel coronavirus outbreak began early last year. The decision was made after infections were confirmed in many parts of the capital beginning earlier this week, following the first and largest community COVID-19 outbreak at a garment factory and a market in the city. Phnom Penh and neighboring Takmao city will be locked down for 14 days beginning on Thursday morning, the government said, adding that any non-essential travel will be restricted. Cambodia's Health Ministry said Wednesday it had ...