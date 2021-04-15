Tokyo stocks open slightly higher, tracking Wall St. gains

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened slightly higher Thursday on overnight gains in the Dow Jones index, but advances were limited as trading was restrained ahead of earnings reports by major Japanese companies. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 82.54 points, or 0.28 percent, from Wednesday to 29,703.53. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 12.76 points, or 0.65 percent, at 1,964.94. Gainers were led by marine transportation, mining and iron, and steel issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 108.90-91 yen compared with 10...