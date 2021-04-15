Tokyo stocks edge up in morning as energy issues gain

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose slightly Thursday morning on gains in energy-related issues on the back of higher U.S. oil prices, but the upside was capped by worries over a recent spike in coronavirus infections in Japan. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average added 36.67 points, or 0.12 percent, from Wednesday to 29,657.66. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 6.89 points, or 0.35 percent, at 1,959.07. Gainers were led by marine transportation, mining and oil and coal product issues.