FEATURE: Lodging houses used as morgues create unease among residents

Newsfrom Japan

In a quiet residential neighborhood of southern Osaka, the transition of a private house licensed to take in lodgers into a so-called "corpse hotel" has left locals up in arms. "The corpse was carried in wrapped in a cloth," a local man in his 70s recently explained as he recounted his astonishment at seeing a body arrive last December at the house with its dingy and blackened walls in the Sumiyoshi Ward district of the city. "I could see it being laid out in the garden. It's disturbing because there had been no explanation whatsoever," he said. The "corpse hotel" business has emerged in Japan...