Baseball: Rangers rookie pitcher Arihara gets 1st win in MLB

Texas Rangers rookie Kohei Arihara pitched 5-2/3 scoreless innings to record his first major league win in the visitors' 5-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday night. At Tropicana Field, Arihara (1-1), who was 0-1 after two starts this season and pitching on four days rest, allowed two singles and a double in the longest outing of his short major league career that featured five strikeouts and no walks. "I'm glad I contributed to the team's victory," said Arihara, the recipient of the Rangers' postgame cowboy hat, which is given to the team's player of the game. Arihara escaped a two...