N. Korea marks late founder's birthday amid lingering virus concern

Newsfrom Japan

North Korea on Thursday marked the 109th anniversary of the birth of its founder Kim Il Sung, the grandfather of current leader Kim Jong Un, as the country remains wary of the novel coronavirus. North Korea, which officially says it has no confirmed virus cases, has in principle cut off traffic to and from neighbors China and Russia since early last year, while some reports say it has started to ease restrictions put in place to prevent the virus from spreading. The anniversary, known in North Korea as the "Day of the Sun," is a major holiday in the country. Related events were conducted in th...